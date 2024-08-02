Pasig LGU provides needed aid

The local government of Pasig City began distributing financial assistance recently to families displaced by typhoon “Carina” and the enhanced southwest monsoon.

Evacuees from three city-run shelters received P5,000 each. The city said it will continue the distribution until Friday, reaching families in 22 other evacuation centers. Only one shelter remains open.

Mayor Vico Sotto expressed gratitude to city and barangay officials, as well as police and firefighters, for their work during the typhoon, adding that the financial aid is meant to help displaced families recover.

The city estimated a peak of 2,800 families in 25 evacuation centers during the height of the storm. The Social Welfare and Development Office recorded details of affected families.

It is authorized under Executive Order PCG-34, s. 2024, and funded by the city’s Quick Response Fund. The city also declared a state of calamity under Resolution No. 159-11, s. 2024.

In addition to cash aid, the city is distributing food packs to families who couldn’t evacuate. A cash-for-work program will also be implemented to help residents with cleanup efforts.