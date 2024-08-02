Pascual earns MAP, Go Negosyo’s respect

As he officially relinquished his post on Friday, Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual received praises from well-wishers, the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) and Go Negosyo, the organizations that Pascual had worked hand-in-hand during his more than two-year stint at the Department of Trade and Industry.

In a statement on Friday, MAP president Rene Almendras extolled the outgoing trade and industry secretary for his invaluable service to the nation as DTI chief and Board of Investments chairperson, and for his unwavering commitment to foster a robust and dynamic business environment.

“We congratulate Sec. Pascual for doing a very good job in pursuing the DTI mandate of overseeing the effective implementation of fair-trade laws, protecting consumer welfare through education and information dissemination programs, and nurturing an environment that is conducive to doing business,” Almendras said.

Also, he commended Pascual for helping improve the global competitiveness of the Philippines by supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through better access to financing and business development services, as well as record-breaking investment approvals of the BOI under his term.

“We urge the government to fast-track the implementation of over one trillion pesos worth of approved investments, especially in energy, agribusiness, and other sectors that enhance national development and create more jobs for Filipinos,” the MAP chief further noted.

Moreover, he said they encouraged the DTI and the BOI to actively pursue the vision of Pascual for the development of innovation- and sustainability-driven industries in the Philippines, and continue ensuring a trade and industry policy environment that fosters level competition, lowers costs of doing business, encourages productivity-enhancing innovation, and ensures Filipinos’ wide access to quality goods and services at lower and stable prices.

On Friday, Malacanang announced the designation of Trade Undersecretary Cristina Aldequer-Roque as DTI’s Acting Secretary.

“The President could not have picked a better person to lead the DTI,” said Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion.

“During her time as Undersecretary for the MSME Development Group, she has proven to be a strong ally of the MSMEs, assisting in whatever way she can in pushing for policies that can benefit this critical sector of our economy,” he said.

Roque owns the Filipino apparel brand Kamiseta.

Concepcion said Roque’s experience as a successful entrepreneur herself comes as powerful credentials for leading the DTI.

She can bring a private sector perspective to the DTI and give continuity to programs that have already been set in place.

Concepcion said her appointment also comes at a time when women are being recognized as a powerful force in business and the economy. Roque will be the only other woman to lead the DTI since Lilia Bautista took on the helm in 1992.

“This is (definitely) a step in the right direction,” he said.



Concepcion, meanwhile, thanked outgoing DTI Sec. Alfredo Pascual for his service to the business community, citing his support for the country’s MSMEs, which comprise almost all of the enterprises in the country and generate more than half of the country’s jobs.

“Going by how Fred Pascual’s stint at the DTI did so much for the Filipino MSMEs, I think we can look forward to a more vibrant and dynamic MSME sector under Cris Roque’s watch,” according to Concepcion.