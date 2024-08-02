Pascual earns execs’ respect

Officially relinquishing his post on Friday, Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo Pascual received praises from well-wishers, the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP), and Go Negosyo chairperson Joey Concepcion, the organizations that Pascual drew full support from during his more than two-year stint at the Department of Trade and Industry.

In a statement on Friday, MAP president Rene Almendras extolled the outgoing trade and industry secretary for his unwavering commitment to fostering a robust and dynamic business environment.

“We congratulate Pascual for doing a very good job in pursuing the DTI mandate of overseeing the effective implementation of fair-trade laws, protecting consumer welfare through education and information dissemination programs, and nurturing an environment that is conducive to doing business,” Almendras said.

Enhanced competitiveness

Also, he commended Pascual for helping improve the global competitiveness of the Philippines by supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through better access to financing and business development services, as well as record-breaking investment approvals of the BoI under his term.

“We urge the government to fast-track the implementation of over P1 trillion worth of approved investments, especially in energy, agribusiness, and other sectors that enhance national development and create more jobs for Filipinos,” the MAP chief noted.

Moreover, he said they encouraged the DTI and the BoI to actively pursue the vision of Pascual for the development of innovation- and sustainability-driven industries in the Philippines, and continue ensuring a trade and industry policy environment that fosters level competition, lowers costs of doing business, encourages productivity-enhancing innovation, and ensures Filipinos’ wide access to quality goods and services at lower and stable prices.