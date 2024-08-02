Parklinks welcomes new avenue

Ayala Land, Inc. and Eton Properties have unveiled a new avenue at Parklinks Estate.

The new thoroughfare, Dr. Lucio Tan Sr. Avenue, will serve as the main access road to connect various components of the development. This will provide visitors and future residents with convenient accessibility.

An unveiling ceremony, attended by executives from the two companies, was led by ALI’s senior vice president and Leasing & Hospitality Group head and ALI Eton Properties Development Corp. vice chairman Mariana Zobel de Ayala. She said, “We gather to honor a man whose vision and partnership have made Parklinks possible: Dr. Lucio Tan Sr. This main avenue, connecting the iconic bridge to the heart of the estate, will be named in his honor. This gesture symbolizes our profound appreciation and gratitude for the union of two companies that share a common goal.”