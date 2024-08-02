Parklinks welcomes new avenue

Ayala Land, Inc. and Eton Properties have unveiled a new avenue at Parklinks Estate.
The new thoroughfare, Dr. Lucio Tan Sr. Avenue, will serve as the main access road to connect various components of the development. This will provide visitors and future residents with convenient accessibility.
An unveiling ceremony, attended by executives from the two companies, was led by ALI’s senior vice president and Leasing & Hospitality Group head and ALI Eton Properties Development Corp. vice chairman Mariana Zobel de Ayala. She said, “We gather to honor a man whose vision and partnership have made Parklinks possible: Dr. Lucio Tan Sr. This main avenue, connecting the iconic bridge to the heart of the estate, will be named in his honor. This gesture symbolizes our profound appreciation and gratitude for the union of two companies that share a common goal.”
The Dr. Lucio Tan Sr. Avenue serves as the primary artery, connecting the various main roads and components of the Parklinks Estate including the residential developments of ALI, the Parklinks Mall and the expansive green spaces. This allows residents and visitors to navigate the community with ease.
Situated in Pasig and Quezon City, the expansive Parklinks Estate spans 35 hectares. It has been designed to maximize access to parks and open spaces. This ensures that residents, office workers and the public can effortlessly reach these areas within a five-minute walk from the mall, office buildings and residential spaces because of a well-managed network of walkways.
On 29 June, Parklinks unveiled its Pet Park along with the launch of PAWty weekends. These initiatives are aimed at fostering a vibrant and pet-friendly environment where residents can come together and enjoy quality time with their furry companions.
Developments are also underway for ALI’s residential projects including Ayala Land Premier’s Parklinks North and South Towers, as well as Alveo’s The Lattice at Parklinks. The upcoming Parklinks mall by AyalaMalls will serve as a focal point for connection and convergence.