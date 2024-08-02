Park it where it grows

The investment world is shrouded with mysteries, a dimension often deemed exclusive for the rich.

But that’s a myth. If you have the will, you can learn to navigate the realm.

Bull market, index funds, corporate bonds, dividends, equities; it doesn’t have to be alienating. Be on the road to financial freedom by doing the following.

Educate yourself about different investment options, strategies, and the market! You’ll have to understand concepts such as risk and return, diversification, and asset allocation.

Some investments you can look into are stocks, exchange-traded funds, retirement accounts, mutual fund.

Be warned though that you should not invest in something you do not fully understand. If it’s too good to be true, then it probably is.

Your financial situation is important — it’s your key to the investing world, so you can comfortably portion it towards investing.

Open a bank account and set aside money for investments.

You can use UnionBank online “Goals” feature to do this.

It will automatically allocate your money aimed for investing (or any other goal for that matter)!

Start investing now. That will always be the perfect time for you to do this. Take control of your finances at this very moment and your future self will definitely thank you.

This may be the end of the MONEYfesto series but this is only the beginning for you. The beginning of your progress towards a life that will give you inner peace and a sense of security.

A life where you have enough savings to cover emergencies without sweating bullets.

A life where debt is but a fading memory or a beast you’ve tamed over time.

A life where a wealthier version of you awaits.

A life where you’ve conquered oppression and where you rise as the protagonist of your life’s money story.