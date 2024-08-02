Parañaque, Pasay brace for water interruptions

Water service will be interrupted in parts of Parañaque and Pasay cities from 5 to 6 August 2024 due to maintenance work, according to water concessionaire Maynilad.

In an advisory, the company said that it will shut down its Putatan plant in Muntinlupa City to install a valve at the main discharge line of the Putatan pumping station.

In Parañaque, water service will be cut off in parts of Don Bosco and Marcelo Green from 12:01 a.m. on 5 August to 11 a.m. of 6 August.

Other areas affected include BF Homes, more of Marcelo Green, San Martin de Porres and San Antonio from 12:01 a.m. on 5 August to 6 a.m. of 6 August.

Merville, more of Don Bosco, Marcelo Green, San Antonio and San Isidro will experience water interruption from 2 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting 5 August, while in Pasay, Barangays 181 to 185 and Barangay 201 (Balagbag Area at Kalayaan) will be affected from 2 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Maynilad will deploy water tankers to 2nd Street near the Barangay Hall of Barangay 201 and E. Rodriguez Street near St. Hannibal in Malibay, Pasay. Stationary water tanks are also available in nearby areas.

The local governments of Pasay and Parañaque urged residents to store water before the interruption.