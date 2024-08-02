OPPO’s A60 is for busy bodies

Filipinos known for their hard work and long hours need smartphones that can keep up. The OPPO A60 may just be that as it boasts durability, performance, and long battery life, making it ideal for those on a budget.

Whether rushing to work or dealing with the elements, the A60 is built to withstand everyday wear and tear. It features US military-grade shock resistance that allows it to withstand drops from up to 1.22 meters.

The phone also offers uninterrupted use even with water splashes or oil smudges as it boasts an IP54 rating, meaning it can withstand light rain for up to 10 minutes.

Likewise, the large display of 6.67 inches has an 89.9 percent screen-to-body ratio for a clear view.

The 950-nit peak brightness display and a 90Hz maximum refresh rate promise effortless viewing outdoors.

The A60’s 5000 mAh battery is optimized for longevity, while 45W SUPERVOOC flash charge takes the phone from 0 percent to 50 percent in just 30 minutes — perfect for busy users.

The OPPO A60 is available in two variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, P9,999; and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: P11,999.