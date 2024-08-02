Open, lush green spaces

Being one with nature is the kind of life that most residents aim to have.

Smart and green properties are fast becoming the norm, with more developers taking sustainability as their foundation to tackle climate change. Filinvest’s Two Botanika Nature Residences conveys just this — environmental concerns addressed at its best.

“We are happy to announce through this event that the east-facing one-bedroom units at Two Botanika are now open. Mornings will be something to look forward to because the first thing residents would see are the sunrise and a beautiful view — the life they deserve,” Daphne Sanchez, head of Filigree, said in a statement.

Two Botanika provides a lanai living experience with deep balconies. The design feature inspired by tropical countries allows better airflow and spacious living.