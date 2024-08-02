Open, lush green spaces

Being one with nature is the kind of life that most residents aim to have.
Smart and green properties are fast becoming the norm, with more developers taking sustainability as their foundation to tackle climate change. Filinvest’s Two Botanika Nature Residences conveys just this — environmental concerns addressed at its best.
“We are happy to announce through this event that the east-facing one-bedroom units at Two Botanika are now open. Mornings will be something to look forward to because the first thing residents would see are the sunrise and a beautiful view — the life they deserve,” Daphne Sanchez, head of Filigree, said in a statement.
Two Botanika provides a lanai living experience with deep balconies. The design feature inspired by tropical countries allows better airflow and spacious living.
In charge of the unit space planning is New York-trained Tina Periquet from Periquet Galicia, Inc. To further upscale the lifestyle of future residents, the firm meticulously designed every space to maximize its use. Units are designed in a curved, well-defined shape to make residents feel safe in their sanctuary. The newly opened one-bedroom units are 70–76 sqm in size, much bigger than the average 35–55 sqm one-bedroom units from other properties.
“My ultimate task is to curate experiences in the home. So, [I designed Two Botanika in a way that] there is a nice sense of community and it’s really very much in keeping with the overall idea of being in a healthful place where you can just relax and not feel confined the way you normally would in a condo tower. There is a sense of expansiveness, openness, actual ventilation and daylight,” Periquet shared.
Beyond the spacious unit, residents can experience convenience and an elevated lifestyle with several amenities. Two Botanika has tiered swimming pools and a sunbathing deck that residents can use. Kids can spend time at the indoor play area and game room. Amenities can be found across all three towers, accessible to all residents. An outdoor play area, a fully-fitted gym, a garden, sky lounge, greenhouse and lawn space are also there for residents to enjoy.