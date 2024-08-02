Olympic loss sends Murray to retirement

PARIS, France (AFP) — Andy Murray said he was retiring “on my terms” as his trophy-filled career came to an emotional end at the Paris Olympics on Thursday, closing another chapter on tennis’ golden generation.

The former world No. 1 and three-time Grand Slam title winner slipped into retirement aged 37 when he and Dan Evans lost in the men’s doubles quarterfinals at Roland Garros.

American pair Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul delivered the knockout blow with a 6-2, 6-4 victory on a packed Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Britain’s Murray had already announced that the Olympics would be his last event.

“I’m proud of my career, my achievements and what I put into the sport,” Murray said.

“Obviously, it was emotional because it’s the last time I will play a competitive match. But I am genuinely happy just now. I’m happy with how it finished.”

He added: “I’m glad I got to go out here at the Olympics and finish on my terms because at times in the last few years that wasn’t a certainty.”

Just a few hours after Murray had made his exit, he cheekily wrote on X: “Never even liked tennis anyway.”