Olympic golf: Big names chase Matsuyama

PARIS, France (AFP) — Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama shot a sparkling eight-under-par opening round to take the lead in the men’s golf competition ahead of Xander Schauffele in a packed field at the Paris Olympics on Thursday.

Former Masters champion Matsuyama missed out on a bronze medal in a play-off three years ago when he was one of the faces of the Tokyo Olympics.

But he made a magnificent start to his latest medal bid, rolling in eight birdies to move two shots clear of reigning champion Schauffele at the top of the early leaderboard at Le Golf National.

“I had a lot of chances, so I’m happy,” said Matsuyama after only missing out on tying the course record of 62 at the 2018 Ryder Cup venue by one shot.

A host of big names kept themselves within striking distance, though, in ideal conditions for low scoring following overnight rain.

Schauffele took his brilliant run of form into his tilt at becoming the first golfer to win multiple Olympic gold medals.

The American, who won his first two major titles at the PGA Championship and the British Open this year, made seven birdies in a six-under 65.

He was briefly at seven-under before a bogey at the difficult 17th hole, but he safely made par on the last green following the first of two delays due to the threat of thunderstorms.