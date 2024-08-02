Olympic boxing scandal: Khelif and Lin spark controversy

The Paris Olympics boxing competition has been rocked by a major scandal involving Algerian boxer Imane Khelif and Taiwanese athlete Lin Yu-ting. Khelif's swift 46-second victory over Italy's Angela Carini has sparked a fierce debate over gender eligibility in sports, as both Khelif and Lin were previously disqualified from the 2023 world championships by the International Boxing Association (IBA) for failing gender eligibility tests. Despite this, both athletes were cleared to compete in Paris under the oversight of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which has replaced the IBA in managing the boxing events.

The controversy has attracted significant attention from politicians and celebrities, with notable figures such as Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and US presidential candidate Donald Trump weighing in on the debate. Critics argue that the participation of Khelif and Lin in the women's competition represents an unfair advantage, while others stress that the issue is not about transgender identities but rather about the adequacy of current gender eligibility criteria. The IOC has defended its decision, emphasizing that gender is determined by the information on athletes' passports and acknowledging that the issue is complex.

As the debate continues, the focus now shifts to the upcoming quarter-final matches, with Khelif set to face Hungary's Anna Luca Hamori and Lin preparing for her next bout. The controversy surrounding their participation underscores the ongoing challenges in ensuring fairness and clarity in sports eligibility standards.

(Source: © Agence France-Presse)