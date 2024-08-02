Old, new at Egypt 72

The embassy in Manila celebrated Egypt’s 72nd Republic Day, as well as the over 70 years of its shared journey with the Philippines, in a function earlier this week that explored new ways to reintroduce the genuine identity of the ancient civilization and its people.

Improvised portable light-bulbs made from plastic refuse by Filipino social entrepreneur Illac Diaz composed a glowing centerpiece hieroglyph, a light-bulb-moment symbol, it can be surmised, about how the old wisdom looks onward to the promises and challenges of the future with the Philippines, with a solid commitment to pushing the bilateral relations farther in a great many fields.

Diplomatic ties were established between Egypt and the Philippines in 1946.

In 60s, the Philippine Embassy was established in Cairo: the only Philippine mission in the Arab and African region from that time until the mid-70s.

As of March, there are 2,125 Filipinos living in Egypt.

The Philippines’ exceptional diplomatic relations with Egypt had, in recent years, most prominently yielded a rich agricultural import, such as citrus fruits.

Enthusiastic prospects further touch on opportunities for more open market access between the two countries.

As founding members of the UN, Egypt and the Philippines have similar standing in a number of global institutions and share a desire for prosperity and peace.

The Egyptian government has been steadfast in its humanitarian stances.

It can be recalled how the country helped the Philippines evacuate Filipinos from conflict-hit Sudan and Gaza.