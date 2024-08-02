Noventiq Phl recognized as winner of Microsoft Country Partner 2024

Noventiq, a leading provider of digital transformation and cybersecurity solutions and services, announced on 2 August that it won the 2024 Microsoft Country Partner of the Year Award in the Philippines.

The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and the implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"We are proud to be recognized by Microsoft as Partner of the Year across seven distinct countries. This award not only celebrates our innovative use of Microsoft technologies but also affirms our commitment to Noventiq's core values and mission. It underscores our dedication to helping customers transform and operate efficiently and securely in an increasingly digital economy in high-growth emerging markets," Hervé Tessler, CEO of Noventiq, said.

"As leaders in digital transformation services, our goal is to remain focused on advancing digital excellence and delivering best-in-class solutions that not only meet but exceed the evolving demands of our customers," Tessler added.

Meanwhile, Ilya Anzhiganov, Vice President of Noventiq APAC, commented, “We are honored to be recognized as the Microsoft Country Partner of the Year for Philippines. This prestigious award highlights the exemplary solutions our team has built on Microsoft Cloud and platforms. This recognition not only increases the visibility of our solutions and services but also paves the way for new business opportunities, strengthens our existing relationships, and enhances our market recognition. We are excited about the opportunities this award brings, remain committed to maintaining this momentum and striving for excellence.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognizes Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from over 4,700 nominations from over 100 countries. Noventiq was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Philippines as well as 6 other countries: Malaysia, Vietnam, Bulgaria, Latvia, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan.

The Microsoft Country Partner of the Year Award acknowledges outstanding achievements and innovations from partners at the country level, recognizing partners that have built solutions and services on Microsoft Cloud and platforms and had substantial growth in their customer base and/or revenue.

Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft said, “Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards! The momentum generated by numerous AI & Copilot announcements this year fueled innovation from our partners, enabling groundbreaking services and solutions to customers. I am inspired by the capability and creativity in our partner ecosystem and this year's winners beautifully demonstrate the best of what’s possible with AI and the Microsoft Cloud.”

The 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards were announced ahead of MCAPS Start for Partners on 10 and 11 July. Partners will receive recognition at MCAPS Start for Partners ahead of in-person celebrations during the week of Microsoft Ignite in November. Additional details on the 2024 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog at https://aka.ms/POTYA2024_announcement.