New look into Laguna Lakeside Residences

Multi-award-winning Banyan Group Residences is launching new low-rise blocks of Laguna Lakeside Residences.
The new residences are located adjacent to the first block of Laguna Lakeside Residences, which is already sold out and was completed last June.
Set in lush landscaped gardens and built in a sleek contemporary style, the one-, two- and three-bedroom residences with rooftop infinity pools are a compelling and affordable way to embrace the exclusive Laguna Phuket lifestyle while still being close to nature.
The launch of the new Laguna Lakeside Residences comes as the Phuket real estate market is booming, fueled by an increasing desire for families from all over the world to enjoy a second home in Phuket, or even to relocate there.
Phuket’s strategic location, within five or six hours’ flight of over 40 percent of the world’s population, its attractive year-round climate, and the growing number of world-class international schools and hospitals are also part of its increasing appeal.
The Laguna Lakeside Residences include one-to-three bedroom condominiums in four low-rise blocks, each block with its own expansive rooftop infinity pool.