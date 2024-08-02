New digital show for young learners

GMA Network, through its digital and technology arm GMA New Media Inc. (NMI), brings Filipino culture to life with a fresh, fun spin for children on its YouTube Channel: Kubo House.

Kubo House blends captivating and eye-catching 3D animation with catchy music while providing children with educational and engaging content. The interaction of generative AI technology and digital storytelling makes Kubo House the colorful corner of the internet for learning the rich, musical heritage of Philippine culture.

“I can speak from experience that parents are always looking for fun content that their kids can enjoy and hopefully learn from,” shares GMA NMI president and chief operating officer Dennis Augusto L. Caharian. “Especially for Pinoys raising children abroad, it’s important that Filipino traditions get passed on. They say that it takes a village to raise a child, and Kubo House would like to help out and be a part of that village.”

Kubo House’s diverse library of content is produced in-house by a dedicated team of 3D animators, writers, graphic designers and video editors collectively called NMI Studios. The techno-creative group collaborates to produce high-quality content that resonates with children and is gearing up to create more content this coming school year.

The vibrant world of Kubo House provides a new generation of children the opportunity to learn traditional Filipino nursery rhymes. Lyrics flashed on the screen as each video plays can help children expand their vocabulary and language skills as they sing along to “Tong Tong Pakitong-Kitong,” “Si Pilemon, Si Filemon,” “Pen Pen de Sarapen,” plus folk songs such as “Bahay Kubo,” “Magtanim Ay ‘Di Biro,” “Paru-Parong Bukid” and many more.

Highlighting Filipino values as well is Kubo House’s original animated series, “Hiwaga.” Unique and magical fairy tales, such as “Little Star,” “Alon” and “Hello Halo-Halo,” promise to enthrall and foster the imagination of its young audiences.