NBI ops yield fake products

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Friday reported that its operatives seized millions of pesos worth of counterfeit products in separate operations in Metro Manila and Rizal.

In Binondo, Manila, agents confiscated P5.5 million in fake Gentle Monster products last 30 July after serving search warrants on several stores.

The agency also seized P73.986 million in counterfeit Lacoste undergarments in Valenzuela City and Cainta, Rizal. The operation followed a complaint from a law firm representing Lacoste about the proliferation of fake products.

In Manila and Parañaque City, NBI agents seized 54 million pesos in counterfeit Huawei adapters, cables, earphones, wireless mice and screen protectors. The operation came after a complaint from Lee Bumgarner Inc. on behalf of Huawei. enm