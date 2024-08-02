NBI nabs dialysis workers over illegal selling

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) reported that two employees of a dialysis center in Dasmariñas, Cavite, were arrested Thursday after authorities found the facility was using and selling an unapproved chemical.

Agents from the NBI-National Capital Region served a search warrant at the center after receiving information about the illegal activity.

Authorities seized 50 boxes of Diacid, a drug not approved by the Food and Drug Administration that is used in dialysis treatment for kidney patients.

“If this is not tested and registered, we have no concrete proof that it works and that it can heal, and might cause the patient’s condition to worsen,” NBI-NCR Regional Director Rommel Vallejo said in a statement.

Agents also found empty gallons of Diacid, suggesting the chemical had been used on patients at the center. Documents linking the facility to other dialysis centers that bought and used the chemical were also seized.

The two employees were detained and will be charged with violating the Philippine Pharmacy Act.