Mober launches green delivery services in Cebu

Mober, the pioneer of green logistics services in the Philippines, launched yesterday its electric vehicle delivery services in Cebu to support the regional expansion of Swedish home furnishing retail giant IKEA Philippines.

As IKEA Philippines' green logistics partner, Mober will use its 100 percent EV fleet to support home deliveries in Cebu and other Visayas provinces, ensuring zero-emission deliveries. This not only supports IKEA's growing demand for high-quality and affordable home products in the regional areas but also showcases Mober's commitment to eco-friendly logistics solutions.

"We are thrilled to embark on this groundbreaking journey, expanding our green delivery solutions to the Visayas. This represents a leap forward for the Philippines in embracing sustainable practices across the logistics industry. As EV ownership gains momentum, Mober is well-positioned to further by leveraging our all-electric fleet. Together, let's roll up our sleeves and reduce our carbon footprint one delivery at a time," said Mober Founder and CEO Dennis Ng.

He added that there will be 10 to 15 units of EVs are to be deployed for Cebu.

Former Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) President Felix Taguiam welcomed the entry of the first green delivery services for Cebu.

As he urged the national and local governments to fully support for the entry of electric vehicles in the country.

As the leader in green logistics in the Philippines, Mober supports the end-to-end supply chain sustainability of major FMCG and retail brands. Besides IKEA Philippines, Mober partners with SM Appliance Center, Unilever Philippines, Nestle Philippines, and Nespresso, as well as renowned logistics companies Maersk and Kuehne+Nagel.

The Cebu City facility includes Mober's latest 15kw OCPP chargers, compatible with type 2 and GB/T standards, ensuring efficient support for Mober's EV fleet serving IKEA.

In addition to the sustainable delivery services, Mober will assist the furniture brand's warehousing solutions via a collection hub in Cebu City, speeding up delivery times and increasing product accessibility for Filipino households in Visayas.

The collection hub serves as the last-mile delivery point for IKEA Philippines' sustainable products and houses Mober's EV charging stations.

"Our vision extends beyond just providing a service, but it's about pioneering a movement towards sustainability that we hope will inspire other businesses and communities across the country. As we look to the future, Mober is committed to being at the forefront of this green revolution. This is just the beginning of a more sustainable Philippines, and we are proud to lead the charge," Ng stressed.

Mober offers a unique partnership model that provides an unprecedented advantage to businesses, allowing them to transition to green delivery operations with zero capital expenditures or upfront costs.