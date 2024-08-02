Marcos net satisfaction rating up in June — SWS

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s net satisfaction rating bounced back in June from its lowest point in March despite a relatively weaker rating in Mindanao.

A nationwide survey conducted by Social Weather Stations from 23 June to 1 July showed that 55 percent of adult Filipinos were satisfied with Marcos — 5 percentage points higher than 50 percent in March.

Twenty-eight percent of Filipinos were dissatisfied, resulting in a net satisfaction rating of +27, which is an increase of 7 points compared to March, while 15 percent were undecided.

"Compared to March 2024, gross satisfaction with President Marcos rose from 50 percent, gross undecided fell from 19 percent, and gross dissatisfaction fell slightly from 31 percent,” SWS said.

Satisfaction among respondents was highest in Balance Luzon, with 60 percent expressing approval of Marcos' performance. This was followed by 57 percent in Metro Manila, 55 percent in the Visayas, and 46 percent in Mindanao.

Dissatisfaction was highest in Mindanao at 41 percent, followed by 28 percent in the Visayas, 26 percent in Metro Manila, and 28 percent in Balance Luzon. Marcos’ rating was lower than that of his two predecessors during the same period.

Regarding expectations of Marcos' promises, 9 percent of the respondents believe that all or nearly all will be fulfilled, while 17 percent expect most to be delivered.

In comparison, 48 percent anticipate only a few promises will be met, and 23 percent foresee almost none being fulfilled.

The survey also assessed perceptions of benefits from Marcos' foreign visits, with 8 percent seeing "very much" benefit and 37 percent seeing "much" benefit. However, these figures have decreased from previous years.

The Second Quarter 2024 Social Weather Survey conducted face-to-face interviews with 1,500 adults nationwide. The sample included 600 respondents from Balance Luzon and 300 each from Metro Manila, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

The sampling error margins are ±2.5% for national percentages, ±4.0% for Balance Luzon, and ±5.7% each for Metro Manila, the Visayas, and Mindanao.