Marcos names acting DTI Sec

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has named Undersecretary Cristina Aldeguer-Roque acting secretary of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) following the resignation of Alfredo Pascual, Malacañang said on Friday.

Marcos appointed Roque after Pascual resigned to return to the private sector. He is the third official to depart from the Marcos Cabinet this year.

In naming Roque, Marcos highlighted her dedication and leadership in the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sector.

“The President emphasized the importance of the Department of Trade and Industry and the need for capable leadership,” Malacañang said.

“The DTI plays a pivotal role in our nation’s economic growth, particularly in supporting MSMEs. The President noted that Roque’s dedication and leadership in the MSME sector would make her an excellent choice for the position,” it added.

Before her appointment, Roque served as DTI undersecretary for the MSME Development Group.

She is also the president and CEO of local clothing brand Kamiseta.

Roque has a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Management Engineering with a minor in Chemical Engineering from De La Salle University.

Following Pascual’s departure on 31 July, Marcos did not immediately name a new trade chief. Since Roque will be holding the position in an acting capacity, this suggests the President may still be searching for a permanent Trade secretary.