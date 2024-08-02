LTFRB gears up for ‘unity walk’

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said Friday that it is coordinating with local government units (LGUs) ahead of a planned “Unity Walk” by jeepney drivers.

The LTFRB, in partnership with LGUs, will continue to provide free rides to ease any inconvenience caused by the protest, the agency said.

“We respect the right of drivers and operators to free expression as enshrined in the Constitution, and we acknowledge the concerns of the transport sector,” LTFRB chairperson Teofilo Guadiz III said.

“We remain committed to ensuring the commuting public’s access to transportation,” he added.

The “Unity Walk” is a protest organized by major jeepney driver groups, known as the Magic 7, against a Senate move to halt the Public Utility Vehicles Modernization Program.

The program has already gained the support of 80 percent of jeepney drivers and operators who are transitioning to modern vehicles.