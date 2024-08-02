Lottie Bie debuts in music with single ‘Seryoso’

Lottie Bie, known for making millions laugh with her funny TikTok skits and creative directing projects, is now making her mark in music with her debut single, “Seryoso.” This track dives into the feelings of finding your voice and being taken seriously, even when everyone’s used to your comedic side.

Inspired by her daily interactions with fans, Lottie wrote “Seryoso” to showcase a different side of herself. While she’s thrilled that her audience finds her content funny and engaging, she’s also eager to reveal a more genuine side. The lyrics, “Puro tawa’t biruan nalang laman ng ating usapan,” capture the struggle of being heard beyond the jokes. For Lottie, the phrase “seryoso na ako” is her way of saying there’s so much more to her than just laughs — it’s about expressing her genuine emotions in a way we can all relate to.

When asked why she chose “Seryoso” as her debut single, Lottie shares, “I wanted to say, ‘Hey, I write songs, and I like to sing, so here’s a more serious side of me. For this first single, I wanted it to be as raw and authentic as possible. I want my real voice to shine through so everyone can feel the frustration of wanting to be taken seriously.”

Balancing her roles as a content creator, creative director and now a singer isn’t easy, but Lottie credits her strong support system — family, friends, manager and fans — for making it all possible. She’s excited to create music that resonates with the younger generation, hoping her songs will be part of their lives as they grow up.

“Seryoso” is now available on all major streaming platforms.