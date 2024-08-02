‘Live Jesus in Our Hearts’: Mcaine Andrei Carlos, abridged words of appreciation

I want to congratulate each and every one of you for making it here today. Your presence is a testament to numerous challenges we’ve faced together, online or face-to-face.

Today, I want to share three stories that embody the core values of a Lasallian student: Faith, Service and Communion. These stories reflect the phrase we have said throughout our journey as Benildean-Lasallians: “Live Jesus in Our Hearts.”

Faith

There was a time when I almost had to stop school due to financial constraints. Raised by my single mother and an uncle, we struggled to afford the quality education offered at this college. I started as a Culture and Arts scholar. But when the pandemic hit, the office had to lay off scholars. I was devastated, unsure how we would survive. During a difficult conversation with my mother and uncle, they simply said these three words, “God will provide.” Without a concrete plan, those words seemed unrealistic. Months later, there was a break that helped me finance part of my education, plus a relative reached out to help. These two blessings allow me to stand in front of you today.

It all made sense — God had the answer all along. We have to remain faithful, no matter how uncertain times may be. Remember the moments you faced challenges and felt there were no answers. Yet you somehow managed to get through. That is faith in action.

Service

My stay at De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde offered numerous opportunities to serve, both on and off campus. One highlight was my involvement in Student Trainers, a volunteer organization focused on leadership formation and community-building. I led a project called #WeCan2022: Pilipino para sa Pilipinas, which educated the Benildean community on their roles and obligations beyond the classroom. We learned that being a Filipino citizen is more than just a legal status; it is a responsibility to our nation.

Atty. Chel Diokno, one of our speakers during the event, emphasized that in a time when fake news is rampant, serving others and standing up for what is right and true is crucial.

Another inspiring figure who spoke at our affair was Ana Patricia Non. She sparked a nationwide movement of kindness and solidarity during the pandemic by setting up a small bamboo cart with groceries and a sign that read, “Magbigay ayon sa kakayahan, kumuha batay sa pangangailangan” — Give what you can, take what you need. This simple act inspired thousands across the country. Dedication and compassion were highlighted in the power of community and mutual aid in times of crisis​.

Benildean-Lasallian graduates, we don’t need to go far to see that there are people in need. Around the periphery of our campuses, we see groups who require our assistance. It is within our grasp to make a difference, to extend our hands and hearts in service.

May we all be reminded that the Philippines is not just built by one person or a few. But by every Filipino who chooses to see the light in every situation and continues to act with love, for our God, our nation, and our brothers and sisters.

Communion

Last year, I was honored to be chosen among the top students from esteemed institutions to participate in an exchange program in the United States.

As a first-time visitor, I had many expectations influenced by mainstream media. I dreamt of experiencing the American dream, envisioning a “main character moment,” as we Gen Zs like to say. However, I found myself in Emporia, Kansas — one of the smallest communities in one of the smallest states. I felt like I had been transported to the middle of a flat, grassland area — in the middle of nowhere. However, during study breaks and vacations, my international friends and I traveled to various states and cities — New York, Chicago, Los Angeles. But to be frank, nothing felt more fulfilling than being in Emporia — as mentioned, in the middle of nowhere.

God had a different plan for me. He placed me in this town not to make me feel isolated, but to help me meet a community that profoundly impacted me. Without them, I would not have encountered Jesus as deeply as I did. Before the trip, I believed that doing good deeds would earn me a place in heaven. I soon discovered that true contentment comes from surrendering myself to the Lord and allowing His teachings to guide my actions.

We find true realization in the communities we build and the place we consider home. These experiences demonstrated the importance of communion in our mission. It is through our relationships with others that we truly understand our purpose and can effectively carry out our dream.

Conclusion

Benildean-Lasallian graduates, I look forward to the day when “Live Jesus in Our Hearts” is no longer just a phrase we are used to say, but a lifestyle we embody every day. The question now is, how do we live Jesus in our hearts beyond our campus?

Let us carry the torch of our Benildean-Lasallian values into our homes, workplaces, and communities. Let our leadership be guided by integrity and empathy. Let our governance prioritize the welfare of all. Let our teachings inspire minds and hearts. Let our art speak of compassion and justice. Let our performances and designs reflect beauty and truth. Let our films tell stories of hope and transformation. Let our hospitality welcome all with warmth and inclusivity.

As we celebrate this milestone, I want to express our deepest gratitude to our parents and parental figures, our professors and friends who have supported us on this journey. I proudly wear two heavy medals today and wish to offer to two of the most influential persons in my life — my tito and my mama. You have put your dreams and lives on hold just so mine can flourish. For this, I am eternally grateful.

Fellow graduates, are we content to view life’s challenges and opportunities from a distance, or are we prepared to immerse ourselves and embrace life’s uncharted territories?

Let us carry forward the values of faith, service and communion as we embark on our next adventures. Let us support one another, serve our communities and live out the mission of our Benildean-Lasallian education. Let us be the change we want to see and truly live Jesus in our hearts. Forever.

Animo Benilde!