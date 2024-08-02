Lacuna orders thorough building inspections

An early morning fire in Binondo, Manila killed 11 people on Friday which prompted Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna to order inspections of all city buildings at least 15 years old.

Initial reports said that the blaze began about 7:20 a.m. in a canteen on the fourth floor of a residential-commercial building on Carvajal Street, fire officials said. It was extinguished about three hours later.

An LPG leak sparked the fire, which trapped 11 people inside the building, according to Barangay 289 Councilor Nelson Ty.

Meantime, Lacuna sent social workers to assist the victims’ families with psychosocial, medical and financial aid. She also met with city engineers and disaster officials to discuss the fire.

“On behalf of the city government, I express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims,” Lacuna said. “We will provide assistance to those affected by the fire.”

The mayor ordered inspections to ensure compliance with building and fire codes.

“These structures are most at risk of catching fire,” Lacuna said.