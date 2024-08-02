Kuya Bong extends needed aid

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go continued his efforts to aid those affected by typhoon “Carina,” this time extending his support to the residents of Magalang, Pampanga last Tuesday.

Previous relief operations under his guidance have also benefited affected communities in the cities of Manila, Marikina, Pasig, Caloocan, Navotas, Pasay and Valenzuela, as well as in the provinces of Rizal, Bulacan and Ilocos Sur.

The lawmaker’s Malasakit Team, in collaboration with Representative Anna Bondoc, Magalang Vice Mayor Joseph Guzman and Michael Sabado, delivered the aid, which includes food packs and shirts from Go, at the Vice Mayor’s Admin Office for a total of 100 families.

Meanwhile, Go reaffirmed his continued efforts to push for measures towards a more disaster-resilient nation, considering the country’s vulnerability to calamities.

This, as he renewed his push for his filed Senate Bill 188 to establish a Department of Disaster Resilience which seeks to create a highly specialized agency that would unify and streamline all disaster preparedness and response responsibilities, which are presently scattered across various departments and offices.

Go also co-sponsored and is one of the authors of SBN 2451, also known as the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act. This bill aims to establish fully functional mandatory evacuation centers in strategic locations nationwide.

As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, he also offered to assist those with health concerns through the Malasakit Centers program. In Pampanga, Malasakit Centers are located at the Jose B. Lingad Memorial Regional Hospital and the Overseas Filipino Workers Hospital and Diagnostic Center, both in San Fernando City; and at the Rafael Lazatin Memorial Medical Center in Angeles City.