KMJS dominates TV ratings

Award-winning public affairs show and multi-platform leader Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho (KMJS) asserts its dominance in nationwide TV ratings anew, becoming the number one program for the first half (H1) of 2024.

Based on Nielsen TV Audience Measurement data from January to June 2024, the public affairs show hosted by multi-awarded journalist Jessica Soho bested all other TV programs, securing the top spot in Total Philippines (combined Urban and Rural) with a combined GMA/GTV/Pinoy Hits people rating of 14.6 percent. KMJS (GMA) also led the individual program ratings per channel, with a people rating of 13.2 percent.

KMJS remains the highest-rated program in Urban Philippines, with a combined GMA/GTV/Pinoy Hits people rating of 16.1 percent. On individual program ratings per channel, KMJS (GMA) claimed the top spot, with a people rating of 14.5 percent.

As the second half of 2024 unfolds, viewers keep KMJS their Sunday night viewing habit. The program remained the highest-rated TV show in the Philippines for 2024 based on Nielsen’s people ratings data as of 15 July. Further, the 7 July episode of the program garnered an impressive rating of 18 percent (combined GMA/GTV/Pinoy Hits), its highest-rating episode in Urban Philippines so far this 2024. The episode featured stories on Bohol cave rescue, skin-based culinary dishes, floating shabu in Ilocos, profile of the suspended Bamban Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, and a DNA test revealing paternity doubts in Iligan.

Soho expressed her gratitude to the viewers of her show: “Thank you again to our viewers and followers for our high TV ratings and social media metrics. Maraming salamat po sa patuloy niyong pagsubaybay at pagtitiwala lalo na po sa ika-20th anniversary ng KMJS.”

She added, “We will strive even harder to be worthy of your trust through our stories. Stories that tell us who we are as a people and also enlighten, inspire, give hope and help to those in need.”

In April, Soho visited the historic Homonhon island in Guiuan, Eastern Samar to investigate large-scale mining in the area. Following this special report, KMJS produced a comprehensive piece on the devastating impact of a reclamation project in Navotas, focusing on the communities affected, including the livelihood loss of mussel farmers. The program likewise explored the effects of climate change on the residents of the sinking Tubigon Island in Bohol.

KMJS has also garnered recognition from several prestigious local award-giving bodies, highlighting its excellence in broadcasting and public service.

In April, KMJS was honored as the Best Magazine Program at the 13th Northwest Samar State University Students’ Choice Awards for Radio and TV. Soho also received the accolade for Best Host.