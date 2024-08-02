Journos play crucial reporting roles, says PBBM

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Friday that journalists play a vital role in an era where unregulated social media, fake news, and artificial intelligence pose new challenges to sharing accurate information.

In his speech during the oathtaking of the Association of Philippine Journalists (APJ)–Samahang Plaridel Foundation Inc. Board of Trustees in Malacañang, Marcos acknowledged the media’s role in recognizing the efforts of public officers and highlighting shortcomings when their actions fall short of their duties.

“In this time of unregulated social media, of fake news, [and] artificial intelligence, now more than ever, we need your help in empowering our people to distinguish the truth from fiction, and facts from blatant lies,” Marcos said.

“Your efforts are vital in holding public officers, including myself, accountable. You recognize our achievements when we perform well and highlight our shortcomings when we fall short of our duties,” he added.

The President also called on media professionals to help the public distinguish truth from fiction and facts from misinformation as he reiterated his trust in the media’s commitment to high ethical and professional standards.

He also urged media practitioners to uphold integrity and inspire others through responsible and fair reporting.

Drawing inspiration from Marcelo H. Del Pilar, the Father of Philippine Journalism, Marcos encouraged journalists to practice courageous, compassionate, and committed journalism.

Addressing media organizations, Marcos encouraged them to foster internal unity and expand their reach.

He assured media workers of his administration’s support through the Presidential Task Force on Media Security, aimed at ensuring their safety and welfare.

“We will continue to create an environment where media professionals can practice their craft freely and meaningfully,” Marcos said.

“Together, let us work towards a Bagong Pilipinas, nurturing a truly free and safe environment for all media personnel,” Marcos added.

Samahang Plaridel, established in 2003 by experienced journalists with over 20 years in the field, is an association dedicated to media practitioners and communications experts.

The organization’s mission is to uphold the essential freedom of the press, enhance the respect for the journalism profession, and cultivate a sense of camaraderie, cooperation, and mutual understanding among journalists.

Additionally, Samahang Plaridel strives to advance the field of journalism by championing the principles of truth, fairness, and impartiality, inspired by Marcelo H. del Pilar, which are vital for a society that reflects democratic values and is inclusive of all Filipinos.