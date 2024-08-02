Iron Reig banners IRONMAN 70.3 Davao

Irienold Reig Jr. is set to elevate his triathlon career by competing in the challenging IRONMAN 70.3 Davao Philippines, just a month after his impressive performance in 5150 Bohol.

The premier half-triathlon event, slated 11 August in Davao City, features a 1.9km swim, 90km bike ride and 21.2km run with Reig targeting not only the top spot in his age category (18-24) but also the overall crown.

Reig’s recent triumph in Bohol, where he topped an international field with a time of 2:03:32, highlights his potential.

But the IRONMAN 70.3 Davao poses a greater challenge, testing his endurance and resilience.

The event, organized by The IRONMAN Group and powered by Aboitiz, promises an unforgettable race for over a thousand participants, including relay teams.

The race has attracted competitors from 31 countries, with past editions dominated by foreign athletes. Portugal’s Filipe Azevedo won last year’s race spiced up by the professionals, narrowly defeating Serbia’s Ognjen Stojanovic.

Other previous winners include Mexico’s Mauricio Mendez in 2018 and Germany’s Markus Rolli in 2019, who bested a field of Australian legends.

Reig, along with local hopefuls Andrei Sajulga, Sebastian Teves, Emmanuel Comendador, and Kevin Montebon, is upbeat about their chances for the overall title.

The event also features various age-group categories, ranging from 25-29 to 75-and-above, and relay competitions for all-men, all-women and mixed teams.

As part of the 39th Kadayawan Festival, the IRONMAN 70.3 Davao will also showcase local cuisine, tribal products and cultural displays.

Meanwhile, the IRONKIDS event on 10 August will feature a duathlon for youngsters aged 6-15 and a special run for kids aged 6-15.