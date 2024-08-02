IOC faces scrutiny over eligibility of boxers for Paris 2024

Women's and sports organizations from around the world have sent a letter to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) regarding the eligibility of boxers Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting to compete in women's boxing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The letter, addressed to IOC President Thomas Bach, calls for an urgent investigation into the matter.

The signatories, including former athletes and various women's rights groups, point out that both Khelif and Lin were previously disqualified from the 2023 world championships run by the International Boxing Association (IBA) for not meeting "eligibility criteria." However, both athletes competed in the Tokyo Olympics and have been cleared to fight in Paris. The letter expresses concern over the IOC's decision, citing potential safety issues and the need for fair competition.

The controversy has sparked debate within the sports community, with some prominent figures and organizations expressing their views on social media and through official statements. The IOC, which has assumed the role of boxing's governing body for the Paris Olympics, now faces pressure to address these concerns and clarify its stance on eligibility criteria for women's boxing events.

(Source: Inside the Games, by Gustavo Muñana)