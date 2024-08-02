Innovating the workplace

A vibrant work ecosystem is essential to achieving productivity.

D.M. Wenceslao’s latest mixed-use development, Parqal, is designed to enhance productivity, foster community and promote a healthy work-life balance at the heart of Aseana City’s workforce.

At the core of Parqal’s philosophy is the concept of “third spaces,” coined by sociologist Ray Oldenburg in his book The Great Good Place (1989). Third spaces refer to locations for social interaction and public relaxation separate from home and office. While often subtle, third spaces have organically existed for centuries.

Parqal, dubbed as Aseana City’s main street, boasts a network of office spaces seamlessly integrated with retail and commercial services, along with amenities that support the community. The development comprises of nine four-story buildings with retail and commercial spaces occupying the first and second floors, and offices located on the third and fourth floors.

From expansive outdoor spaces, such as the courtyard and amphitheater, to sports complexes, Parqal fosters a holistic approach to the well-being of office workers. Central to Parqal’s design is its focus on walkability and pedestrian mobility.

Planning third spaces also involves evaluating how people can move within the area while being shielded from harsh weather conditions and noise pollution — challenges that the property has creatively addressed. A floating canopy was built offering shade and protection from Manila’s unpredictable weather. It also serves as the flagship spine of Aseana City’s sidewalk master plan, covering about 5,000 sqm of the development’s linear greenway spine.

“With the increasing demand for office spaces in the Metro, Parqal aims to offer not just a place to work, but a chance to feel home away from home,” said Buds Wenceslao, chief executive officer of DMWAI. “Parqal is radically changing the work experience of the Philippine office population by providing them easy access to world-class public spaces and amenities that promote relaxation and social connections. At the end of the day, it’s really about building a happy community.”

Since opening its doors in September 2023, Parqal has quickly become a vibrant hub for a variety of exciting events. From hosting the Big Bad Wolf Booksale, Toycon Launch, Nikon Day 2024 to the Aurora MLBB event, this development promises much more in store. Parqal also proudly hosts the weekly community run of Aseana City, known as Run Aseana, in partnership with the Recreational Outdoor Exchange (R.O.X) and Run With Pat.