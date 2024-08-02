In Paris, haute and definitely Filipino

Philippine design is front and center in Paris at a pop-up selling labels that highlight the savoir-faire of Filipino designers and sustainable materials of the Philippines.

Filipino creativity and ingenuity showed formidable promise side by side with world-renowned brands at the world’s fashion epicenter.

Testament to this is the enthusiastic support for the Filipino brands showcased, some of which had several pieces sold out.

Sale runs until 15 October.

Participating brands are Quirky, Anmari & Co., Pinas Sadya, Lily, Heyjow, Mjorian, Vesti, Style Isle, Amami and Farah Abu.

Quirky is for the contemporary adventurer. Every item is dependable, painstakingly crafted, and ideal for individuals who appreciate fine craftsmanship.

With over 20 years of expertise, Anmari & Co. boasts of skilled craftsmen that have manufactured various type of molded bags utilizing materials that are sourced locally.

At Pinas Sadya, everything from the stylish Kimono Ponchos to the intricately woven jackets is made to draw attention and spark discussions about Filipino history. The purchase is made special by the stories of the manufacturers and products.

Lily specializes in conversation-starting jewelry. The designs have a strong nostalgic and Filipino cultural foundation. Inspired by the experiences of the founder, Lily also makes art that tells the story of a transition to motherhood.

Heyjow’s creations exhibit a recurring theme of grace, spontaneity and originality, offset by usefulness and adaptability. The brand takes pleasure in creating one-of-a-kind, yet adaptable, designs that can be worn for any event, whether it’s a casual date, a wedding, or a boardroom meeting.

The luxury jewelry business Mjorian specializes in gold-dipped brass and silver jewelry accentuated with gemstones.

One of the local industry’s most charitable bag companies, Vesti upholds sustainable business methods while promoting craftsmanship and cultural heritage. Vesti supports many indigenous crafts from Mindanao and other regions of the Philippines, fostering creativity, innovation and livelihood.

Style Isle showcases the talent of Filipino artists by drawing inspiration from the history, diversity, and artistic quality of the Philippine islands.

Amami honors the centuries-old Philippine jewelry customs, which range from pre-Hispanic ancestry jewelry to contemporary pieces infused with current culture. The filigree art, an indigenous craft in which delicate metal threads are deftly twisted and shaped to create exquisite, detailed designs, is showcased in Amami products.