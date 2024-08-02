Harmful substance seen on fish samples

Fish samples collected from Noveleta and Rosario in Cavite showed traces of petrochemicals, according to the Department of Agriculture-Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DA-BFAR) on Friday.

The agency has been monitoring fishing areas potentially affected by the 25 July oil spill that occurred when the motor tanker Terra Nova capsized and sank near Lamao Point in Limay, Bataan.

It added that sensory evaluation of fish samples indicated some contamination from the oil spill.

BFAR also conducted fish sampling in Region 3, Calabarzon and the National Capital Region to test for harmful substances, including polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons.

Fish samples from Tanza, Cavite City and Naic were free of petrochemical contamination at the time of collection.

As a precaution, the bureau said fish harvested from areas with oil slicks should not be eaten.

The local government of Bataan imposed a fishing ban in Limay on 30 July, while Cavite declared a no-catch zone for all shellfish on 31 July.

DA-BFAR is monitoring catch landings and markets to ensure the safety of seafood. The agency is also validating affected fisherfolk.

The bureau urged fisherfolk and the public to remain calm and monitor updates from government authorities.