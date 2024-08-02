Go far in what moves you

Honda Cars’ major milestone in full-hybrid systems, e:HEV, has pushed it farther down the road of sustainable mobility when it was launched last year with the All-New CR-V RS variant.

The e:HEV system boasts amazing technological features and advantages.

The system combines the strength of two electric motors — generator and traction.

A new four-cylinder, 2.0-liter Direct Injection Atkinson Cycle engine producing 148 PS and 183 NM of torque is linked to the electric motors, which provide 184 PS and 335 NM of torque.

Even though the motor runs in the low- to high-speed range, e:HEV depends on the driving experience and environmental performance that an engine-only system could not provide.

The three driving modes of the e:HEV full hybrid demonstrate the vehicle’s intelligence, which changes to accommodate various road conditions.

The car only uses battery power when in EV Drive Mode. In Hybrid, the engine primarily serves as a generator to fuel the traction motor or batteries. Meanwhile, the car operates in Engine Drive Mode using its engine.

The full hybrid e:HEV technology can deliver more power and real fuel economy advantages because of these modes.

The driver and their passengers enjoy a quieter, more defined, and more pleasant ride, thanks to these seamless power shifts.

Additionally, owners can benefit from a self-charging system courtesy of the e:HEV technology.

The system can recover friction losses that would otherwise go unutilized by harvesting energy from braking and deceleration through the usage of its traction motor and regenerative braking system.

This increases the vehicle’s electric power range and improves fuel efficiency more.

The engine can also be used to recharge the battery, acting as a generator to maintain the electric propulsion system ready to go at all times.

Honda Cars Philippines Inc. is even more proud to include the e:HEV to its outsize list of endeavors toward Honda’s global goal of carbon neutrality through zero environmental effect by 2050.