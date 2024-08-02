Former teammates collide on MPL PH Season 14 opening

A clash between friends and former teammates will take place on the opening day of Mobile Legends Professional League PH Season 14 on 16 August at Green Sun in Makati.

Three-time MPL PH champion and M3 Mobile Legends world champion Blacklist International is scheduled to lock horns with the league's newcomer Aurora.

Renejay, Edward, and Yue, all ex-Blacklist International players will battle their old team Blacklist International together with Domeng, Demonkite, and Benthings.

The upcoming match will also be a clash of wits as Blacklist International's ex-coach, Master the Basics, had also joined Aurora.

Over at Blacklist, a revamped roster of Hadji, OHEB, MP the King, Dlar, Outplayed, Exort, Kimpoy, MarkTzy, Lord JM, Perkziva, and coach Bon Chan await Aurora.

Blacklist International is yet to announce its starting five ahead of the season.

TNC Pro Team and Omega Esports will also see action on Day 1 before the much-anticipated clash between Blacklist International and Aurora.