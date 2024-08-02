Ford Phl extends special offers for typhoon-affected motorists

“In light of this, we are extending special discounts on parts and labor to assist our customers, allowing them to get back on the road with confidence and peace of mind.”

To schedule an assessment, customers can avail of Online Service Booking via www.ford.com.ph/service-booking/ on the Ford website.

With Online Service Booking, customers can conveniently book service appointments anytime and anywhere at their preferred Ford dealership.

They will also get instant confirmation of their booking, as well as modify their booking on the system.

Complementing Online Service Booking is Service Price Calculator, a helpful tool that allows customers to know in advance the estimated periodic maintenance service (PMS) pricing based on the vehicle model and selected Ford dealer prior to the actual service appointment.

Customers who need towing services for their Ford vehicles can reach Emergency Roadside Assistance at (+632) 8459-4723 to 24.