Fiesta in America: Making Filipino immigrant dreams come true

Every year, Filipino immigrants in New York and New Jersey gather to alleviate their homesickness at an event called Fiesta in America.

Founded by Fernando “Nanding” Mendez, Fiesta in America brings the spirit of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao to the East Coast. Throngs of our kababayans attend the event to experience a slice of the Philippines in the US. This includes music and entertainment from Filipino celebrities (past performers have included Nora Aunor, Kuh Ledesma, Vilma Santos and Gary Valenciano), beloved Pinoy dishes and delicacies, and a strong sense of community.

Trade and cultural event

Established in 1996, Fiesta in America is the longest-running trade and multicultural event in the New York-New Jersey area. This year, it is scheduled for 17 and 18 August at American Dream, the second-largest mall in the US, located in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Recently, Mendez visited Manila to discuss Fiesta in America. He noted that Filipinos from beyond the East Coast also attend this highly anticipated event.

“They come from all over, even from Canada and Florida. They arrive in busloads,” he said.

Fiesta in America is not just a grand Pinoy party; it also provides economic opportunities for Filipino-Americans. Over 10,000 Filipino-Americans, not counting the 50,000 mall visitors, attend the event to explore business and income opportunities.

“If you’re thinking of capitalizing on the growing Philippine market and the strong household income of Filipinos in the United States, this is the event to go to,” said Mendez.

“Stewarding Fiesta in America is my way of promoting our culture, products, talent and the beauty of the Philippines. Our mission has always been to connect Filipino entrepreneurs with mainstream businesses and Fil-Am consumers through a festival that highlights immigrant-centered services, Filipino products, heritage and talent,” he added.

Fiesta in America, backed by hundreds of Filipino and foreign brands, “forges economic ties,” Mendez said. It is a grand Filipino fête with income opportunities. The trade and cultural fair has even created jobs for our kababayans.

“I think I employed about 120 to 250 people during the event, and that’s the most rewarding aspect for me. The other side is providing entertainment for people who are homesick, with performances from both the Philippines and the United States,” Mendez shared.

What to expect this year

The 2024 edition of Fiesta in America will continue to feature exhibits, concerts, entertainment, business opportunities and networking platforms. This year’s entertainment lineup includes performers like Jessica Sanchez and Bryan Termulo.

There will also be a screening of Marilou Diaz-Abaya’s iconic 1998 film José Rizal, starring Cesar Montano. (The organization is currently negotiating with the Metro Manila Film Festival to bring MMFF movies to the East Coast).

Before the main event, on 11 August, Fiesta in America will host the People’s Ball, chaired by Mendez’s partner, Laura Garcia. The ball will be held at the Marriott Newark International Airport Hotel in New Jersey and will feature live performances, ballroom dancing and the Empowerment Awards, which honor outstanding Filipino-Americans in the US.

Fiesta in America, the largest indoor event on the East Coast, is still accepting participants, exhibitors and entrepreneurs. While it is renowned as a hub for Fil-Am business networking, the essence of this gathering is to make Filipino immigrants feel as if they are back home, even if just for a few days.