Fete for growth partners

The 18th annual ING-FINEX CFO of the Year Award, which recognizes the most influential game-changers in the practice, is back, shining a new light on the pinnacle of excellence in financial leadership.

The longest-running and most prestigious award for exceptional chief financial officers in the Philippines is now accepting nominations for its 2024 edition.

Since 2006, the award is presented through a permanent partnership between Dutch financial giant ING Bank N.V. and the Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines, the country’s premier organization for finance and business professionals.

“We’ve seen a tremendous impact on the perception of financial leadership in the Philippines over the years, as the ING-FINEX CFO of the Year Award highlighted the CFO’s role as a strategic driver of change, not just a number cruncher,” says Jun Palanca, country manager of ING in the Philippines.

“The award has helped elevate the understanding that CFOs are instrumental in achieving long-term organizational growth. Today, CFOs are seen as strategic partners, shaping the overall direction of the company.”

Once again, this year’s search is centered on game-changing CFOs who serve as both stewards and operators, as well as strategists and catalysts, that generate value for their organizations.

The stringent selection procedure, which makes use of precisely defined qualitative and quantitative criteria created by the FINEX Foundation and the Ateneo Graduate School of Business, is guided by these four characteristics.

Together with a rigorous series of panel interviews, the search entails a comprehensive endorsement and nomination process.

“The game-changing CFO leads the ‘transformational growth’ agenda for his or her company, incorporating sustainability, diversity and digitalization initiatives, and creating value for all stakeholders,” says Finex president Augusto Bengzon.