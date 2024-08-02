Every Deal You Shouldn’t Miss Every Day, this SM Store 3 Day Sale!

SM Store, your Everyday Store, is thrilled to announce that the biggest sale of the year is back in town — the SM Store 3-Day Sale!

From 2 to 4 August, expect bigger and fresher deals at SM Store Bataan, Bicutan, East Ortigas, Megacenter Cabanatuan, Rosario, San Jose Del Monte, Tarlac, Telabastagan, and SM Store Delgado from 1 to 3 August, and enjoy stackable discounts of up to 70% OFF on select items. Here are some exciting offers every SM Store shopper out there can enjoy this August!

50% OFF on select everyday essentials

Your favorite items are ON SALE from 2 to 4 August! Get discounts on select SM Store items like fashion, home, beauty, toys, stationery, pet essentials, and more at participating branches this 3 Day Sale! Take this opportunity to shop for your kids’ school items too, and complete their school supplies just in time for back to school!

EXTRA 10% OFF using your SMAC

SMAC cardholders get an extra advantage in this 3 Day Sale! SMAC Prestige cardholders get EXTRA 10% OFF on Prestige Friday, 2 August, while SMAC members get an EXTRA 10% OFF from 3 to 4 August at 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. only. Don’t forget to bring your SMAC to enjoy stackable discounts of up to 70% OFF.