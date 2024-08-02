DSWD wraps up tutoring program

More than 120,000 people, including students and parents, benefited from the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s Tara, Basa! tutoring program, the agency said Friday.

The program deployed 8,000 college students to help 54,985 struggling and non-reader elementary students, the agency said. Another 54,985 parents also participated in parenting sessions.

The program, which provides cash assistance to student tutors and youth development workers, expanded to several regions this year after a successful pilot in the capital region last year.

However, tutoring sessions in Central Luzon, the Calabarzon region and the National Capital Region were cancelled due to recent storms. Make-up sessions will be held until 10 August.

The program aims to improve literacy rates and provide economic support to college students.