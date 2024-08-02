DoLE checks 100K firms for labor compliance

In a bid to ensure just and humane work conditions through the promotion of general labor standards and occupational safety and health standards in workplaces, the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) inspected over 100,000 establishments nationwide from July 2022 to May 2024.

DoLE reported that it checked a total of 103,669 establishments, covering 9.02 million workers. For the same period, DoLE said that 237,914 micro-establishments were subjected to technical advisory visits to help them with labor inspection processes and in identifying workplace hazards and appropriate control measures.

Meanwhile, the Occupational Safety and Health Center, an attached agency of DoLE, conducted 2,385 training sessions on Basic Occupational Safety and Health (OSH), Construction Safety and Health, and other OSH-related activities. These sessions covered 84,505 workers.

More than 88,000 workers also benefited from 1,442 requests for technical services.

To help workers cope with accelerating inflation, Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Boards issued 32 wage orders from June 2023 to April 2024.

These orders included 16 for private establishments and 16 for domestic workers, raising the minimum wages nationwide by P30 to P89 per day for private sector workers and by P400 to P1,500 monthly for domestic workers.

From July 2022 to April 2024, 220 learning sessions benefiting 8,593 micro, small, and medium enterprises were conducted to provide updated information on wage rates and guidance on managing wage distortion.

Additionally, over 900 enterprises were guided through one-on-one consultative services to review their application of formulas to address wage distortion within their establishments.

In June, the Philippines marked another milestone in its effort to protect workers with its election as a Deputy Member to the Governing Body of the International Labor Organization (ILO) in Geneva, Switzerland.

The Philippines was also elected for the first time to serve a three-year term as a member of the ILO’s Committee on Freedom of Association and the Board of the ILO International Training Center in Turin, Italy.