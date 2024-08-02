DMCI head named best State U alumni

These exceptional individuals are being recognized for their established leadership, significant achievements, tireless service and substantial contributions to their professions and the communities they chose to serve.

Top builder Engineer Isidro “Sid” Consunji, chairman of D.M. Consunji, the company that constructed landmark projects such as the Manila Hotel, Cultural Center of the Philippines and the Philippine International Convention Center, will be given the Most Distinguished Alumnus Award of the State University.

Aside from Consunji, the University of the Philippines Alumni Association (UPAA) will honor 95 outstanding graduates, as this year’s top Alumni Awardees.

Leaders all

“These exceptional individuals are being recognized for their established leadership, significant achievements, tireless service, and substantial contributions to their professions and the communities they chose to serve,” UPAA president and Alumni Regent Robert Lester Aranton said.

The 2024 UPAA Awards Ceremonies will be held on 17 August 2024, 6 p.m., at Ang Bahay ng Alumni, UP Diliman, Quezon City.