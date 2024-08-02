DILG chief provides latest updates on Bataan oil spill

DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos gives the latest update regarding the Bataan oil spill on Friday, 2 August 2024, at the Office of Civil Defense in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City. The briefing was attended by the Philippine Coast Guard and other government agencies. According to the PCG, the oil spill in Limay, Bataan, is now under control. They are continuing their efforts to slow down and stop the oil discharge into the ocean by replacing metal valves in previously installed capping bags to ensure the success of siphoning operations even in adverse weather conditions. Analy Labor

























