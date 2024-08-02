DFA’s Manalo to visit Mongolia, SoKor

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo will undertake official visits to Mongolia and the Republic of Korea this month, the Department of Foreign Affairs announced Friday.

According to the DFA, Manalo will visit Ulaanbaatar first from 4 to 6 August upon the invitation of his Mongolian counterpart, Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh.

The visit is “part of the activities to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Mongolia.”

“Secretary Manalo and Minister Battsetseg will convene the fourth Philippines-Mongolia Policy Consultations to take stock of the bilateral relations, and explore further avenues of cooperation between the two countries,” the department said.

Manalo’s second official visit will be from 6 to 9 August to the Republic of Korea to meet with Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul.

The DFA said the ministers are scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting to discuss areas of mutual concern such as political, defense, security, economic, and development cooperation, as well as people-to-people ties.

“They are also expected to exchange views on regional cooperation and international issues, and discuss the elevation of the bilateral relations between the two countries,” it said.