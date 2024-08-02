DFA places Bangladesh under Alert Level 1 amid civil unrest

The Department of Foreign Affairs on Friday placed Bangladesh under Alert Level 1 or precautionary phase following the bloody riots and protests in the northeastern country in South Asia.

In an advisory, the department said the decision was “in view of the recent political demonstrations and civil unrest in the country.”

Under Alert Level 1, which is issued when there are valid signs of internal disturbance, instability, and/or external threat to the host country, Filipinos are alerted to take necessary precautions.

Filipinos are advised to restrict non-essential movements, remain vigilant, monitor and follow guidelines set by local authorities.

Likewise, they are advised to always bring their valid passports and residence visas.

“If they have not done so, register their particulars with the Philippine Embassy in Dhaka,” the advisory said.

The DFA said Filipinos in need of assistance may contact the Philippine Embassy in Dhaka via email address dhaka.pe@dfa.gov.ph or emergency hotline (+880) 190.540.0079 (SMS, Calls, Whatsapp & Viber).

According to UNICEF, at least 32 children have been killed in the deadly demonstrations this month, with many more injured and detained.

The civil unrest in Bangladesh was believed to be prompted by student protests against a controversial job quota system that disproportionately benefits the descendants of Bangladesh’s 1971 liberation war fighters.

Under the quota system, 33 percent of public sector jobs are reserved for the relatives of the veterans of the country’s war for independence against Pakistan in 1971, which many students view as unfair and outdated.