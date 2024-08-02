DepEd logs over 20-M enrollees

The Department of Education (DepEd) on Friday disclosed that more than 23.3 million students have enrolled nationwide for the new school year.

Based on DepEd’s enrollment monitoring report for school year 2024-2025, a total of 23,340,101 learners in both public and private schools were enrolled as of 9 a.m. of 2 August 2024.

“We have reached 84.19 percent of our target with 23,340,101 learners enrolled out of 27,722,835. We are optimistic in maintaining the momentum in the coming days,” the DepEd said.

Region 4-A (Calabarzon) recorded the most number of enrollees at 3,380,178, followed by Region 3 (Central Luzon) with 2,470,220 enrollees, and the National Capital Region or Metro Manila with 2,407,221.

The Cordillera Administrative Region logged the lowest number of enrollees at 388,490.

Of the 23,340,101 enrollees, 12,932,793 are in elementary schools (kindergarten to Grade 6), 6,887,451 are in junior high school (Grades 7 to 10), and 3,259,268 are in senior high school (Grades 11 and 12).

In the previous school year, there were 27.7 million students enrolled across the country.

A total of 20,406,884 students are in public schools, 2,634,760 are in private schools, and 37,868 are enrolled in state universities and colleges and local universities and colleges. At least 260,589 students, meanwhile, were enrolled in the Alternative Learning System (ALS).

The highest number of enrollees was recorded in Region IV-A, with 3,380,170. It was followed by Region III with 2,470,220; Metro Manila with 2,407,221, and Region VII with 1,766,729.

School Year 2024-2025 opened last 29 July despite some areas reeling from the impact of Tropical Cyclone Carina and the southwest monsoon.

On Wednesday, Education Secretary Sonny Angara said 99 percent of schools nationwide had already opened their classes.