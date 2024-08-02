DepEd, BoI ink deal on IT initiative

The Department of Education (DepEd) has partnered with the Philippine Board of Investments (BoI) to enhance learners’ knowledge of the digital economy and expose them to opportunities in the information technology industry.

Education Secretary Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara and BoI Chairman and Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo Pascual on Thursday signed a memorandum of agreement on creating awareness and interest among the youth in the industrial sector, particularly the information technology industry.

“This DTI initiative is huge and we thank them for this opportunity, particularly for the 20 million students who will benefit from this new technology,” Angara said.

“Kids for the Future of Philippine Industrialization” is the flagship program under the agreement that aims to develop both the technical and soft skills of learners, focusing on IT segments like animation, game development, and software development.

“The Philippines has not been the fastest adopter of innovation and technologies but we are there, because I believe in the talent of the Filipino, that we can someday overtake our neighboring countries,” Angara said.

The strategic partnership will benefit junior and senior high school learners and K-12 graduates. It is intended to inspire them to pursue career and life-long learning opportunities, and to develop a job and future-ready workforce.

In addition, the program will enhance educators’ knowledge of industry trends, skills, technologies, and competency requirements, among other things.

Meanwhile, Pascual emphasized the memorandum of agreement is a way to empower the youth and propel the country to new heights.

“Signing this memorandum of agreement between the Board of Investments and DepEd is not a merely formality but a resounding declaration of our commitment to equip the next generation with the knowledge and skills they will need to shape the future of our nation,” he said.

Through the agreement, the DepEd and BoI will address the growing demands of thriving industries for highly skilled graduates by raising career and industry awareness in secondary education institutions.