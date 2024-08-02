Costly tears of P450 billion

Despite the hefty price tags attached to flood control projects, the country still finds itself underwater when the heavens open up, disrupting daily life and devastating communities.

The death toll from last week’s super typhoon “Carina”, the southwest monsoon, and tropical cyclone “Butchoy” has reached 39, with 4.8 million affected individuals, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Currently, 23,580 farmers and fisherfolk are affected, with over 25,723.64 hectares of crop area impacted, resulting in a production loss exceeding P.5 billion or P545,216,362.54. Infrastructure damage stands at P4.26 billion, with Central Luzon bearing the brunt with P1.6 billion in damage.

In a situation that leaves many wondering if we’re barking up the wrong tree when it comes to addressing this perennial problem, the issue of huge budgets for flood control projects is a bitter pill to swallow.

One cannot help but marvel at the irony of bloated flood control budgets failing to deliver on their promises. Did the government buy high-end umbrellas only to discover they leak when it rains?

The government invested a total of P450-B in the national budget in anti-flood projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways, Department of Environment and National Resources, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, and other agencies, touting them as the ultimate solution to the country’s flooding woes. This translated to about P1.4-B a day.

Yet, when the rains come, the floodwaters rise, and communities are left wading through the murky aftermath, prompting us to question where all that money went.

The DPWH alone, as per the 2024 General Appropriations Act, had been allocated a substantial P244.6 billion for its flood management program, representing a significant portion of its total budget of P996.79 billion for the year. Its proposed P255-billion flood control budget, which exceeded the combined proposed budgets of other agencies such as the Departments of National Defense, Social Welfare and Development, and Health, was criticized in last year’s budget discussions.

The DPWH recently admitted to having appropriated P23 billion for a flood control feasibility study. But this week’s Senate hearing revealed the absence of an integrated master plan.

Part of the issue lies in the prioritization of form over function. Too often, the focus is on the grandeur and scale of the projects rather than their effectiveness. It’s as if we’re more concerned with building monuments to our engineering prowess rather than implementing practical solutions to protect our citizens from flooding. In the end, it’s the people on the ground who pay the price for these misguided priorities.

The specter of corruption also looms large over many government projects. Fund diversion, kickbacks, and shoddy construction practices are all too common, siphoning off resources that could have been used to implement more effective flood mitigation measures.

It’s a vicious cycle that perpetuates the problem rather than solves it, leaving communities vulnerable and exposed to the ravages of nature.

A paradigm shift is needed in how we approach flood control, one that puts the needs of our communities front and center. We must move away from the mindset of throwing money at the problem and instead focus on sustainable, community-driven solutions that address the root causes of flooding, such as comprehensive urban planning, watershed management, and green infrastructure.

Transparency and accountability must be at the core to ensure resources are used efficiently and effectively. Citizens have the right to know how their taxes are spent and to hold their leaders accountable for delivering on their promises.

Who are the shadowy contractors behind the failed flood control initiatives that have led to catastrophic flooding across the nation? It’s time to expose the corruption and incompetence plaguing these projects.

Will our legislators have the courage to investigate this further, or will the public be simply distracted with the POGO and WPS issues, or will it allow manipulation to divert attention and leave this scandalous misuse of funds unchecked?

Filipinos certainly deserve answers, not more political smoke and mirrors. The rains will come, but it’s up to us to ensure that they don’t leave destruction and despair in their wake.