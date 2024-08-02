Comelec deactivates 5.2-M voters

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Friday revealed that the number of deactivated voters for the 2025 national and local elections (NLE) has reached more than 5.2 million.

Latest data from the Comelec showed there were 5,216,625 deactivated voters as of 2 August 2024 and a total of 487,721 voters, meanwhile, were removed.

Comelec chairperson George Erwin Garcia earlier said the names of voters were removed due to death and multiple registrations.

Among the reasons for deactivation were failure to vote in two successive preceding regular elections, loss of Filipino citizenship and having non-valid documents.

Earlier, the poll body reiterated its call for deactivated voters to apply for reactivation ahead of the 2025 May elections.

A total of 409,329 voters applied for reactivation from 12 February to 20 July, it added.

The Comelec also said the number of voters for the 2025 NLE may reach up to 68 million, including 4.8 million new registered voters.