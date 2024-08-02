Clearance needed for minors traveling alone

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) reiterated Friday the need to secure a travel clearance for children 17 years old and under who are traveling abroad alone or without their parents.

Officer-in-Charge of the DSWD Division for Sectoral Programs Irish Opeña said this is to protect Filipino children from child trafficking, abuse, and exploitation.

“Those seeking a travel clearance can go to the DSWD field office where the child resides,” Opeña said.

The clearance requirements are :

A duly accomplished application form and the birth certificate of the minor issued by the Philippine Statistics Authority (original and photocopy). If it is a delayed birth registration, the baptismal certificate, immunization record or school records/Form 137 of the minor must be included.

As appropriate, the PSA-issued marriage certificate of the parents if a legitimate child (original and photocopy); if unmarried, a PSA-issued certificate of no marriage of the mother issued by the PSA; certificate of no marriage from the Local Civil Registry if a fictitious marriage are also among the necessary documents.

In case of a deceased parent, a PSA issued death certificate must be submitted.

Travel document

Another important document is a notarized Affidavit of Consent signed by both parents, or the person exercising parental authority or legal custody over the minor, whichever is applicable, permitting the minor to travel to a foreign country, indicating the specific destination, purpose of travel, inclusive dates of travel, the accompanying person and their relation to the minor.

Identification documents such as valid IDs of the parents with specimen signatures; if parents are working abroad, a copy of their valid passports and visas; if a seafarer, a copy of the seafarer’s book should also be provided.

Applicants should bring two colored latest passport size pictures of the minor; the valid passport of the minor’s traveling companion and a notarized Affidavit of Undertaking if the traveling companion is a non-relative of minor.

A notarized Affidavit of Support and certified true copy of any evidence to show financial capability of the sponsor should also be provided.

The processing fee for each travel clearance issued to a minor traveling abroad is P300 valid for one year.

Opeña said that if deemed necessary, social workers may ask for additional documentary requirements during the assessment of the travel clearance to ensure that the welfare and best interest of the child is protected.

Illegitimate children traveling outside the country accompanied by their biological father are also required to secure a travel clearance certificate as parental authority is vested only on the mother of the child, per Article 176 of the Family Code of the Philippines.

In cases where a minor has been offloaded despite having a travel clearance, the child or adult companion may seek the assistance of DSWD social workers at airport terminals located in key cities around the country.

The agency is also set to launch a digital application of the travel clearance for minors traveling abroad within the year to facilitate the services for its target clientele.