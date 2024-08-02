CIDG opening 81 Porac POGO vaults

PORAC, Pampanga — The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) is set to open the 81 vaults at the Lucky South 99 POGO Hub here.

According to CIDG director P/Maj. Gen. Leo Francisco, the opening of the 81 vaults is part of the operation of the PNP in searching the area by virtue of a search warrant issued by Angeles City Regional Trial Court Judge Gregorio Pascual.

The first vault that was opened yielded 23 cellphones, a tablet, a passport, and a teabag, while another vault contained a bundle of P500 bills.

Francisco said that the gadgets, documents and other pieces of evidence will be beneficial in solidifying the case against the suspects who operated the Lucky South 99 POGO hubs, adding that they were given 10 days to implement the search warrant.

“We are confident that we can finish the job within three days as long as the units concerned in the operation such as the PAOCC and the local government are present during the search of the premises,” he said.

He added that the CIDG, PAOCC, PAGCOR and other agencies are continuing the operation to ensure that there are no stones unturned as they follow the marching orders given to them by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Marcos banned all POGO operations in the country during his third State of the Nation Address, saying the sector had been linked to violent crimes like murder, kidnapping, torture and rape.

Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo had been suspended for her alleged links to POGO and her failure to prove she’s not a Chinese national.